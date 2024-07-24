Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies

Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.

Richmond Hill resident Xiaoying Yang said she was issued a traffic ticket for $25 from a red light camera last October.

“Sometimes if you Google something, you have to be careful because you can't tell which is which,” Yang said.

About to travel to China for six months, she said she Googled how to find a way to pay the ticket before her departure date.

“I was leaving for China very soon so I did an internet search and decided to use a third-party website to help me pay,” Yang said.

After finding a company that added a processing fee, she paid a total of $335 with her credit card.

However, when Zang returned to Canada six months later, she found out the ticket hadn’t been paid.

“They didn't pay the money to the city. So I want my money back,” Yang said.

If you Google ‘paying a traffic ticket,’ you may see multiple third-party companies that offer services for an added fee. These websites may pay your ticket without any issues, but according to the City of Toronto, they are not necessary as payments can be made directly through the city’s website.

The director of Toronto Court Services told CTV News that the city is not affiliated with third-party online payment platforms accepting payments for tickets, early resolutions or trial requests.

“Residents are advised to be cautious. Payment or disputes can only be made directly through the city’s online portal.”

When CTV News Toronto reached out to the company Yang contracted to pay her ticket, it claimed Yang had not followed the proper procedures and was difficult to reach when she was in China for six months.

However, after being contacted by CTV News, the company issued Yang a full refund.

“This is such a relief to get my money back and I am glad it was done in swift fashion after contacting CTV,” said Yang.

If you get a ticket for running a red light or a photo radar ticket for speeding, no demerit points are given as these tickets are for the owner of the vehicle and not the driver so it won't affect your car insurance premiums.