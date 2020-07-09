TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon alongside the province’s minister of education.

The announcement comes days after the government confirmed they were planning on stopping Grade 9 “applied” and “academic” track streaming.

High school students in Ontario typically have to choose between more practical, hands-on applied courses or more theoretical academic courses in core subjects—but critics have long argued that the streaming process has disproportionately impacted racialized and low-income students, affecting graduation rates and test scores.

Teachers’ unions and advocates of the change have said that while they approve of ending streaming, they want to know more about what kind of supports will be available for both students and teachers.

The government has also introduced a bill that would ban the suspension of students in junior kindergarten up until Grade 3. The motion is part of a larger omnibus bill that is meant to help the province deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once the state of emergency has been lifted.

The premier will be joined for Thursday’s announcement by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s Advocate for Community Opportunities Jamil Jivani.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.