TORONTO -- The Ontario government plans to stop its Grade 9 “applied” and “academic” track streaming, a spokesperson for the ministry of education confirmed.

Grade 9 and Grade 10 students in Ontario typically have to choose between more practical, hands-on applied courses or more theoretical academic courses in core subjects.

Advocacy group People for Education has long been calling for an end to the streaming process, saying that streaming ends up dividing students rather than providing them with more options.

Five years ago they called on the Liberal government to merge the two levels of Grade 9 math classes after a survey found that students in the applied version of the course were less successful on EQAO tests, less likely to graduate and less likely to go on to post-secondary education.

It also found that in schools located in low-income communities, 63 per cent of students took applied courses in 2015 compared to the 26 per cent in higher-income communities.

In that same year, the group also cited a study by the Toronto District School Board that found only 40 per cent of Grade 9 students taking mostly applied courses had graduated in five years.

The province has also confirmed that it will also be introducing a ban on suspending younger students in junior kindergarten to Grade 3, a practice that has disproportionately affected Black students.

No timeline for the changes was provided, but a spokesperson for the ministry of education said that “details will be released in short order.”