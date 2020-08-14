TORONTO -- One day after his government said it would “unlock” reserve funding for school boards, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement.

On Thursday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that school boards will have access to approximately $500 million in reserve funds to help reduce class sizes and increase physical distancing.

Boards that do not have access to reserve funds will be provided a “top up” of $11 million.

In addition to the reserve funding, the education minister also announced $50 million to update HVAC systems in schools and $18 million to help support online learning.

The government did not mandate smaller classrooms or provide any further clarity about how classes will work come September.

Ford will be joined on Friday by Lecce as well as Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.