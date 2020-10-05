TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Monday afternoon alongside Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The premier will also be joined by Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

This comes as the province ends the process of accepting walk-in appointments at Ontario’s 153 COVID-19 assessment centres.

Starting Tuesday, patients with COVID-19 symptoms will now be required to contact their closest testing centre and speak to a nurse before making an appointment for a swab, a move Ford said was “absolutely necessary” in the face of staggering lineups and test processing backlogs.

READ MORE: COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario now only open by appointment

“It might take a few days to schedule your tests at the start, but we are working around the clock to keep those times as low as possible,” Ford said on Friday.

Pharmacies are currently open for asymptomatic testing for priority groups and are also operating on an appointment-only basis. The province said it plans to expand the number of pharmacies where people can get tested.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.

With files from Miriam Katawazi and Colin D'Mello.