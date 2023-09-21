Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologizes, reverses plan to develop Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Ford made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after meeting with his caucus at a retreat in Niagara Falls earlier in the day.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Our caucus, they shared with me what they have heard in their communities. I want the people of Ontario to know, I’m listening. I made a promise to you that I wouldn't touch the Greenbelt. I broke that promise. And for that, I'm very, very sorry,” Ford told reporters at a news conference.
“I pride myself on keeping our promises. It was a mistake to open the Greenbelt. It was a mistake to establish a process that moved too fast.”
Last month, Ontario’s Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk released a scathing report on the government's handling of Greenbelt land removals. The report found that certain developers received “preferential treatment” and had direct influence over the government’s decision to extract lands.
READ MORE: A timeline of the key events in the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
The process involved in selecting what parcels of land would be removed from the Greenbelt left “too much room for some people to benefit over others,” Ford said.
“It caused people to question our motives. As a first step, to earn back your trust, I'll be reversing the changes we made and won't make any changes to the Greenbelt in the future,” the premier said.
“Because even if you do something for the right reasons, with the best of intentions, it can still be wrong.”
Despite this reversal, Ford still asserted that developing the Greenbelt “would have made a big difference” with respect to the housing crisis, adding tens of thousands of homes to the province’s housing stock.
“But we moved too quickly. And we made the wrong decision,” Ford added.
According to the auditor general, of the 7,400 acres of land removed from the Greenbelt by the province, 92 per cent could be tied to three developers with direct access to the housing ministry.
The owners of the 15 land sites could see more than an $8.3 billion increase to the value of their properties,” the report noted.
The report also found that there is already sufficient land available in Ontario to build much-needed housing and that there was no need to remove lands from the Greenbelt in order to meet housing targets.
Ford’s about-face comes just one day after a second cabinet minister was forced to resign in the wake of the Greenbelt scandal.
MPP Kaleed Rasheed, Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery, resigned from his cabinet post and the PC caucus on Wednesday after records revealed contradicting accounts of a Las Vegas trip that was investigated as part of the integrity commissioner’s probe into the Greenbelt land deals.
According to the integrity commissioner, Rasheed and Amin Massoudi, the then-principal secretary to the premier, said they took a trip to Las Vegas in December 2019 and “exchanged pleasantries” with developer Shakir Rehmantullah in the lobby of a hotel. The former minister confirmed that he is friends with the developer, whose company FLATO Development is listed as the owner of two of the sites removed from the Greenbelt, but said he did not know Rehmantullah was going to be in the area at that time.
Records now show that the minister actually took the trip in February 2020 and multiple hotel employees also confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the three individuals got massages at the same time.
The trip, the minister’s office said, was originally planned for December 2019 but had to be moved due to scheduling conflicts. The original date was mistakenly shared with the integrity commissioner, staff claimed.
Rasheed has said he resigned to avoid being a distraction to the “important work of the government” and added that he is looking forward to “taking the steps required” to clear his name.
The premier’s office said if the integrity commissioner clears Rasheed, he will be “provided an opportunity to return to caucus.” He will sit as an independent until that time.
Rasheed's resignation comes weeks after Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark stepped down after Ontario’s integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules in his role overseeing the Greenbelt land removals.
When asked whether he should face any consequences for his decisions surrounding the Greenbelt, Ford said he has admitted his mistake.
“Leadership shows if you make a mistake, you come out and admit it, you tell the people what you are going to correct it and make sure it happens. That’s what I’ve done,” Ford said.
“I’m the first to admit, I’m not perfect but every intention I have… is the right intention.”
As for a possible RCMP investigation on his government’s handling of Greenbelt land removals, Ford said he doesn’t “get involved in any police investigation at all.”
The RCMP has previously said that it is looking into whether or not to launch a formal investigation into the Ford government’s handling of the Greenbelt file.
“They have a job to do. I’m going to continue moving forward to build homes for the people of Ontario,” he added.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the reversal “a victory for Ontarians.”
“It was clear from the beginning that this was the wrong decision, and yet Ford’s Conservatives pressed on. It was a calculated attempt by this government to benefit a select few of their insiders at the expense of everyone else,” Stiles said in a written statement.
This was echoed by Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser, who also released a statement following Ford’s announcement.
"The decision to return all lands to the Greenbelt is a good one, and one that Ontario Liberals have called for since the Conservatives chose to sell off our protected lands to a group of PC Party insiders. But Ontarians still need to get to the bottom of this $8.3 billion backroom deal. The questions we had this morning are still the same questions we have now,” Fraser said.
"How much will this flip flop cost taxpayers when the landowners ask for compensation, and how were a handful of rich insiders, and Doug Ford's personal friends and fundraisers, able to direct the government to give them an $8.3 billion payday?”
At Thursday’s news conference, the premier said he could not yet provide any details about the price tag associated with the reversal, saying only that the housing minister is “working through those details.” He promised to make that information public when it is available.
Asked if legal action could be pending from developers, Ford said he “can’t predict the future.”
“My main goal is to work with the builders, because they are part of the solution,” he said.
“I can’t determine what the builders are going to do.”
-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq and Jon Woodward
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Canada, to address Parliament
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Russian official says Ukraine launches a missile strike on headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Ukraine carried out a missile strike Friday on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a Russian official said, and images on social media showed large plumes of smoke said to be coming from Sevastopol harbour in the annexed Crimea.
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Canada, to address Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada Thursday night, and have a full day of events ahead of them today, in Ottawa and Toronto.
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Canada ranked 8th among 11 developed countries in seniors' care. How can we improve?
A new study from the C.D. Howe Institute compares seniors’ care in Canada to that of other wealthy nations, providing insights into its relative performance and areas for improvement.
Most of Canada's dangerous offenders housed in medium- and minimum-security prisons
Most of the 700-plus offenders deemed as the most dangerous in Canada are housed in medium- and minimum-security prisons, federal statistics show.
Gases from Philippine volcano sicken dozens of children, prompting school closures in nearby towns
Smog containing gases from a restive Philippine volcano sickened dozens of students and prompted 25 towns and cities to shut their schools on Friday as a health precaution, officials said.
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
Montreal
-
Why some West Island businesses are furious about a food festival at their doorstep
Two strip mall merchants in the West Island of Montreal have closed for several days while a festival goes on at their doorstep. The Pointe-Claire Deli and Bramble House shared on social media that while Le Grand PoutineFest is ongoing in the parking lot out front—they are closed.
-
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. “My father passed, and my brother passed,” said the 56-year-old Montrealer. “I want to go now.”
-
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 11
Court was back in session on Thursday with the detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman resuming his testimony, while three constables who were first on the scene after the attack on the Afzaal family took the stand. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday.
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
Warmer than average Friday in London, Ont.
It will be a partially cloudy Friday in the London area, making way for sunshine later in the afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo under investigation
Regional police are looking into an alleged stabbing that left one person dead in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologizes, reverses plan to develop Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Red light cameras about safety, not profit, Sudbury officials say
Red-light cameras in Sudbury have been busy in the last year catching drivers at different locations in the city.
Ottawa
-
Road closures for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa
Road closures for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Final official day of summer will be full of sunshine
Final official day of summer will be full of sunshine
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 11
Court was back in session on Thursday with the detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman resuming his testimony, while three constables who were first on the scene after the attack on the Afzaal family took the stand. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday.
-
Windsor woman arrested by Waterloo police in connection to human trafficking investigation
The Waterloo Regional Police Service made an arrest into an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
-
Fire crews respond to Riverside blaze
Windsor fire officials are asking residents to stay clear of the Frank Avenue and St. Rose Avenue area due to a fire.
Barrie
-
OPP bust drug exchange in Orillia parking lot, 2 arrested
Two people in Orillia face a slew of charges in connection with an OPP drug investigation.
-
Police warn residents about bank scam circulating Simcoe County
Police are warning the public about a bank investigator scam circulating local communities.
-
Police nab prohibited driver with drugs, bear spray at R.I.D.E. check: OPP
Provincial police conducting a R.I.D.E. check in Kawartha Lakes wound up laying drug-related charges against a prohibited driver.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
New Brunswick man’s disappearance being investigated as homicide: RCMP
RCMP in New Brunswick say the disappearance of a 58-year-old Sunny Corner man is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Family of senior mauled to death by dogs frustrated with court delays
Betty Ann Williams died after her neighbours' three large dogs got loose and attacked while she was gardening outside her home.
-
Major upgrades underway and staff housing secured at Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort isn’t letting the devastating fire that destroyed its employee lodging over the summer dampen excitement over the upcoming and future ski seasons with major upgrades underway.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate Thursday night in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Hundreds of Winnipeg students absent due to spread of 'misinformation', school division says
Hundreds of students in Winnipeg were absent Wednesday due to 'misinformation' and pressure in the community amid widespread protests and counterprotests over gender identity in the classroom, school officials say.
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
Vancouver
-
Victims' family angry after senior charged in double killing released on bail
A grieving family is outraged that the man accused in a double killing in Chilliwack last week is being released on bail.
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C.'s tech upgrades: Next-Gen 911 and artificial intelligence at city hall
It may be happening too slow for some and too fast for others, but technological innovations are taking place in British Columbia's municipalities, with cybersecurity and funding key considerations as they move forward.
Edmonton
-
Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
-
Province looks for feedback on potential Alberta pension plan before deciding on referendum
Feedback generated by an engagement panel formed by the Alberta government in the wake of news it is considering forming a provincial pension plan will determine whether the idea will go to a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.