TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce new COVID-19 lockdown measures on Tuesday afternoon, one day after the total death toll in the province related to the disease surpassed 5,000.

On Monday multiple sources confirmed to CTV News that invoking a state of emergency was under active consideration.

Some of the measures that were considered by cabinet include lowering the limit for outdoor gatherings from 10 people to five; limiting permitted hours for shopping to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., limiting office spaces to either no workers or only essential workers and further restrictions on the construction industry, sources said.

The existing rules for health-care services, dental offices, physiotherapy and chiropractors would remain the same, sources with direct knowledge of the recommendations say.

A province-wide curfew is no longer one of the measures under consideration.

The premier will be joined on Tuesday by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, and co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown.

The news will come a few hours after provincial health officials release new modelling data that the premier has said will make people “fall off their chair.”

