Ontario police warn fraudsters are posing as fire personnel, selling fake 'safety kits'

A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police) A Halton Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Twitter/Halton Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton