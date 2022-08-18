Ontario police warn fraudsters are posing as fire personnel, selling fake 'safety kits'
An Ontario police force is warning of a new scam in which fraudsters are allegedly posing as fire officials and attempting to sell fake “safety kits.”
Halton Regional Police’s Burlington division issued the warning in a tweet published Thursday, confirming that Burlington Fire is not selling safety kits and advising residents not to purchase the fraudulent them.
“[Burlington Fire] has advised that fraudsters are impersonating fire personnel trying to sell "safety kits" from "Fire Services,” the tweet reads. “[Burlington Fire] are not selling safety kits!”
Police are pointing residents to their website to learn what to do if you are a victim of fraud. They advise sharing any updates with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, your financial institutions, and police, and telling your family, friends and neighbours about your experience in the hopes it may prevent them from also becoming a victim.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Pope Francis said Thursday. The pontiff issued his statement through Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office.
Closed-door national security committee of parliamentarians reviewing spyware use
Parliament's top-secret national security committee is launching a review into federal agencies' ability to intercept private communications, on the heels of the RCMP revealing it has been using spyware as part of major investigations, for decades.
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party: Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland's prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a 'wild' party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.
Montreal
-
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection
A case of alleged domestic violence has left two people dead and two children in youth protection in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
-
-
Quebec COVID-19 vaccinations increase as infection rates remain stable
The number of Quebecers receiving treatment for COVID-19 has increased by eight, according to public health officials.
London
-
Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address
-
London man arrested in St. Catharines after armed robbery in North Bay: Police
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in St. Catharines in relation to an armed robbery in North Bay. On Aug. 16, Niagara Regional Police Service notified officers in St. Catharines that a wanted person may be in the area. On Aug. 17, police found and arrested a suspect in the area of Montebello Park, in St. Catharines.
-
Police say three people in custody after armed break and enter
Three suspects are in custody following a break and enter on Wednesday, according to police. Middlesex OPP responded to a home on Bells Road in Middlesex Centre for a break and enter in progress just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock man charged in connection to explosives investigation
An investigation into reports of explosions has resulted in a Woodstock man’s arrest.
-
'It's never been enough': ODSP recipients struggle to make ends meet
Earlier this week, the Ontario government announced it is following through with an earlier promise to bolster the support people receive through ODSP, but advocates say the government needs to do more to address the living wage gap those living on ODSP face.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. MPP begs province to stop the closure remote community's only health care option
With another small northern Ontario community set to lose its only health care provider at the end of the month, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is begging the province for help.
-
-
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group alleges attempted eviction from Ottawa church
Tensions are high at a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent between the property owner and the group with ties to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation planning to purchase the property this fall.
-
Hungry bear takes out birdfeeder in Kanata backyard
Bob Barter sent CTV News Ottawa video of the black bear poking the birdfeeder in the backyard of his home in the Katimavik neighbourhood.
-
Windsor
-
28 bricks of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
Border officers arrested two people after discovering a duffle bag with 28 bricks of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Lakeshore
OPP in Essex County have reopened the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Belle River Road and French Line Road after two separate crashes.
-
Chatham-Kent man charged with impaired driving after crash
A 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Former boyfriend accused in disappearance of missing woman seeks bail
Mohamad Lilo is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and kidnapping related to the disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri; who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 12.
-
Annual golf tournament and online auction supports Simcoe County hospital
An annual golf tournament that supports a local hospital is underway in Port Severn today.
-
Rooting for A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day
After two years of a pandemic-related reduction in fundraising, A&W is happy to announce it’s once again hosting Burgers to Beat MS Day.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Number of New Brunswickers waiting in hospital for nursing home beds increases, again
Despite promises that it’s a priority, the number of people, mostly seniors, waiting in New Brunswick hospitals for a nursing home bed has increased, according to numbers collected by the Coalition for Seniors’ Rights.
-
Pain, fever medicines for children scarce on pharmacy shelves
The IWK Health Centre says its inpatient and emergency supplies of liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen products is adequate.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, man injured in early morning Evergreen shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
-
Flames reportedly near deal with Nazem Kadri, Monahan going to Montreal
The Calgary Flames are making some big moves as there are reports that star centre Nazem Kadri will be joining the team while another says a long-time member will be leaving.
-
Airdrie Urgent Care Centre to resume weekend evening operations
Staffing shortages were blamed for a reduction in hours at the facility that saw the urgent care centre closed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Winnipeg
-
Province set to make minimum wage announcement
The Manitoba government will make an announcement about the province's minimum wage Thursday afternoon.
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Latest COVID-19 data shows another increase in cases in Manitoba
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were once again up in Manitoba according to the latest data from the province.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver zoo expected to give update; attraction closed for 3rd day following wolf release
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to provide an update Thursday on the wolf release that forced the attraction's closure for multiple days.
-
B.C. COVID-19 modelling group estimates infections '100-fold' higher than official count
British Columbia's official count of COVID-19 cases is underestimating the spread of the disease in the province by a factor of 100, according to an independent group of researchers.
-
Representing Canada, Vancouver team defeats Australia in Little League World Series
It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates emergency weather response with hot weekend ahead
The city has activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather forecasted over the weekend.
-
2 charged in glasses heist from Fort Saskatchewan business, 1 still at large
Two people have been arrested and charged after more than $50,000 in frames were stolen from a Fort Saskatchewan eye care clinic earlier this week.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of Highway 16 crash
A motorcyclist was flown by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton Wednesday night after a crash with a motorhome on Highway 16 east of Edmonton.