Ontario police seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a transport truck

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than nine million illegal cigarettes following an investigation by the Ministry of Finance.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that officers in Burlington were asked to assist with a traffic stop on Highway 407 near Bronte, Ont.

A transport truck carrying about 9.1 million cigarettes was stopped and the contraband seized.

A 60-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco in connection with the investigation.

The charge has not been proven in court.