TORONTO -- Provincial police say they have seized more than $22 million worth of illegal cannabis from properties in St. Catharines and Vineland, Ont.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said that on Oct. 14 the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed two search warrants at two greenhouses and two residences in the Niagara Region.

As result of their investigation, 21,000 illegal cannabis plants and more than 181 kilograms of processed illegal cannabis were allegedly seized.

Investigators believe the total value of the cannabis seized to be over $22 million.

Six people are now facing charges under the Cannabis Act in connection with the investigation, including residents from Toronto, Scarborough, and St. Catharines.

The accused are set to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom on Dec. 23.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.