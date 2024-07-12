Ontario police charge Toronto resident allegedly tied to One Order Motorcycle Club

An alleged member of the One Order Motorcycle Club is facing a number of gun charges after provincial police executed a search warrant at a Toronto address last month.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said members of their biker enforcement unit executed the court order at an undisclosed location on June 21 with support from Toronto police’s emergency task force.

The search allegedly yielded two firearms, a number of One Order MC (Motorcycle Club) vests and two cellphones, police said.

Two people were charged in connection with the seizure, but police didn’t say which person was the alleged member of the biker group.

Patrick Callaghan, 49, and Lisa Snelgrove, 46, both of Etobicoke, are facing a combined 30 firearm-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Both suspects were released from police custody with a future court date.

Images released by police from the seizure show four One Order MC vests, a handgun, a rifle and a cache of ammunition.

In a news release, the OPP said while the “majority” of motorcycle enthusiasts are law-abiding, outlaw motorcycle gangs, or OMGs, are criminal organizations “whose activities cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario.”

“OMGs have been known to participate in illegal, profit-driven activities such as fraud, drug trafficking, extortion, intimidation, and murder,” the OPP wrote.