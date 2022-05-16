Ontario party leaders set to face off in election debate

The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a live televised debate in Toronto.

Ontarians are set to head to polls on June 2 and party leaders spent the last full week on the campaign trail travelling across the province vying for your vote.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will all be in attendance for the 90-minute debate.

CTV News Toronto will broadcast the debate live at 6:30 p.m. You can also watch the debate live in its entirety on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

The debate will be moderated by journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj.

Party leaders will field questions from the moderators, which were developed in partnership with the consortium of regional broadcasters who organized the debate as well as Ontario voters themselves.

Leaders will also be able to ask questions of each other during the debate.

Participants in the Monday night event must have candidates running in “all or almost all” Ontario ridings that currently have an elected MPP sitting in the provincial legislature.

Last week, the leaders participated in a debate in northern Ontario where issues specific to the region were argued at an event hosted by the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.