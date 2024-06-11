Ontario offering free fishing on Father’s Day weekend

The Ontario government is offering free access to the province’s lakes and rivers for fishing on June 15 and 16.

“Father’s Day weekend is a great time to get out on one of Ontario’s beautiful lakes or rivers and enjoy fishing,” Minister of Natural Resources Graydon Smith said in a the news release on Tuesday.

“Fishing is a fun activity for everyone in the family and it’s a great way to spend time together, so I encourage you to cast a line June 15 and 16 to celebrate Father’s Day.”

Anyone wishing to fish for free this weekend must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government showing their name and date of birth, the release noted.

The province said that there are many types of fish available currently, including yellow perch, common carp, northern pike, lake trout, and walleye in most of Ontario.

“Some waterbodies have exceptions; be sure to check the Fishing Regulations Summary before heading out so you are aware of all limits on how many fish you can keep,” the province said.

Normally, in Ontario most Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing licence in order to fish.