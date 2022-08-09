Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital

A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton