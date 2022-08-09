Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
Niagara Regional Police said they were called to an address in Thorold on Aug. 5.
When they arrived, officers discovered a two-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries, police said.
The child was initially transported to a local hospital by paramedics before being taken to an out-of-town medical centre for advanced and specialized care, police said.
The child remains in hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Police said that detectives with the Child Abuse Unit were notified and immediately took over the investigation.
“It was determined a registered practical nurse responsible for the toddler’s care had deliberately caused the injuries to the child,” police said in a news release.
A suspect was arrested on Aug. 8 and police announced charges in the case Tuesday evening.
Eric Hang, 23, of Port Colborne has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault.
Police said that he was being held pending a bail hearing scheduled for today in St. Catharines.
The charges have not been proven in court.
According to police, Hang has been a registered practical nurse for over a year.
Given his position, police said, detectives are concerned there may be other possible victims.
Niagara police said their investigation remains ongoing and they are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
ICU physician: Ford government is 'gaslighting' health-care workers
An ICU physician is criticizing Ont. Premier Doug Ford's throne speech, saying the government 'has no plan' to help health-care workers and may not believe 'there's any type of crisis' in the province's overburdened hospital system.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'We’re standing together': NDG shop owners sign petition against city's plans for new bus, taxi lanes on Queen Mary Rd.
Queen Mary Road in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood is about to get four kilometres of reserved bus and taxi lanes which the city says will save commuters six minutes and 40 seconds of precious travel time.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
'Instead of police helping me, they victimized me': Twitch transgender activist alleges gunpoint 'swatting' by London police
“I thought I was going to die,” recalls Clara Sorrenti. “As soon as I saw the rifle I screamed.” On August 5, the popular transgender activist and streamer on the website Twitch was awakened by heavily armed officers from the London Police Service at her downtown residence.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has added a touchscreen self-check-in kiosk into its emergency department. in hopes of streamlining patients through the triage system.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury group paints rocks to spread inspiration
Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is a non-profit organization run by and for people who have experienced mental health challenges and illness.
-
Cycling for Parkinson’s awareness
A team of cyclists making their way across Canada to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
-
Hollinger Golf Course celebrates 100 years in Timmins
The Hollinger Golf Club in Timmins is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was on Aug. 9, 1922, when the club took over the nine-hole course from the Hollinger Mine, who built it in 1919 as a way to attract people to the city.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa area health-care workers react to Ontario throne speech
In a message to Ontarians about their plans for the province, the Ford government hinted at a 'bold' new strategy for health care, but some health-care workers in the region are still concerned for the future.
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Windsor
-
'One way or the other, she's gonna lose the dog': Windsor owner forced to lay criminal charges against dog walker who refuses to return the animal
Greg Marentette is frustrated he still doesn’t have his dog Lemmy, even though a court upheld his position as the Newfoundland’s rightful owner.
-
Local hockey organizations and fans disappointed over Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal
The World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton may have begun but much of the attention is focused on the news off the ice.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at five this week
One Windsor-Essex beach has been closed and five have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts.
Barrie
-
Canadian Armed Forces veteran charged with murder in connection to mass shooting in Belize
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the country of Belize.
-
County of Simcoe approves temporary homeless shelter
The County of Simcoe will move ahead with its plan to create a temporary homeless shelter.
-
Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life
Susanne von Toerne has brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Calgary
-
Calgary schools, businesses improve ventilation to stop COVID-19 spread
When COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Alberta, the owner of Kaffeeklatsch decided to find a way to improve ventilation.
-
Upcoming federal import rules ban dog-import from select countries 'devastating' to Calgary dog rescue groups
Animal rescue groups that find Calgary foster placements and forever homes for dogs from international countries say a new federal ban importing dogs from a list of countries as a control measure against rabies unfairly hurts groups trying to help dogs.
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
When to catch the 'best show' from the Perseid meteor shower in Manitoba
The peak of a spectacular space light show is expected to happen by the end of the week.
Vancouver
-
Keremeos Creek wildfire grows to 68 sq. km as crews fight fire with fire
The Keremeos Creek wildfire has now scorched 6,838 hectares, according to the latest estimate from the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
B.C. Greens demanding watchdog report into Telus Health be made public
The BC Green Party is asking the province to release a health-care watchdog's report into corporate care they believe may be creating a two-tiered system in the province.
-
B.C. group calls for halt of pipeline construction to protect salmon
Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline at B.C.'s Coquihalla River started last week and Kate Tairyan has been watching it closely, devastated by what she says it's doing to the salmon.
Edmonton
-
'The process failed': Associate minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in northeast Edmonton death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.