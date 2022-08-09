Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital

An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to an address in Thorold on Aug. 5.

When they arrived, officers discovered a two-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries, police said.

The child was initially transported to a local hospital by paramedics before being taken to an out-of-town medical centre for advanced and specialized care, police said.

The child remains in hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said that detectives with the Child Abuse Unit were notified and immediately took over the investigation.

“It was determined a registered practical nurse responsible for the toddler’s care had deliberately caused the injuries to the child,” police said in a news release.

A suspect was arrested on Aug. 8 and police announced charges in the case Tuesday evening.

Eric Hang, 23, of Port Colborne has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault.

Police said that he was being held pending a bail hearing scheduled for today in St. Catharines.

The charges have not been proven in court.

According to police, Hang has been a registered practical nurse for over a year.

Given his position, police said, detectives are concerned there may be other possible victims.

Niagara police said their investigation remains ongoing and they are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators.