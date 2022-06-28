Ontario NDP names Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as interim leader
Ontario's NDP has named longtime Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as their interim leader, replacing Andrea Horwath.
Tabuns announced his appointment on Twitter Tuesday evening, thanking the members of the Ontario NDP.
Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.
Horwath led the NDP since 2009, and saw the party rise from third party to Official Opposition status in 2018 with 40 seats, but while the New Democrats remain in Opposition after this election, their seat count is diminished to 31.
She announced on election night that she would step down, saying it is time for her to pass the torch, and has since hinted she may be considering a bid to become mayor of Hamilton.
Several NDP caucus members have said they are considering potential bids for the party's leadership, including Laura Mae Lindo, who represents Kitchener Centre, Marit Stiles, who represents Davenport, and Wayne Gates, who represents Niagara Falls.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
