TORONTO -- York Region will join the other COVID-19 hotspots in Ontario in reverting to a modified Stage 2, forcing the closure of indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Friday afternoon, alongside Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.

“We had a discussion earlier today at cabinet about additional measures to protect the people of York Region from COVID-19,” Ford said. “I hate doing this my friends. Honestly, I hate this.”

“Effective Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. York Region will move into a modified version of Stage 2 for a period of 28 days. My friends, this was not an easy decision to make. And I know this will be very, very difficult for many people to hear.”

Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were placed into a modified version of Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan last week.

Under the modified Stage 2, restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food courts in malls, will no longer be able to provide indoor dining services.

All indoor gyms and fitness centres, including yoga and dance studios, will be closed along with cinemas and gaming establishments.

Schools and daycare centres have remained open in these COVID-19 hotspots under the modified Stage 2.

The province has been hinting at expanding the number of regions who reverted to Stage 2 for the past week, saying on Thursday that York Region specifically has “been teetering for a little while” in their daily number of reported COVID-19 cases.

York Region has reported an average of 76 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last week but on Thursday, they racked up 127 new infections.

Only Toronto and Peel reported more COVID-19 cases that day.

On Friday, that number decreased to 62 cases in York Region compared to Toronto (213), Peel Region (135) and Ottawa (108)

There have been more than 62,000 lab-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.