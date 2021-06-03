TORONTO -- Ontario might enter Step 1 of reopening "several days earlier" than expected, the province's health minister says.

Christine Elliott told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday that Ontario is "doing very well" in slowing the spread of COVID-19, which could allow the province to move up the reopening date to earlier than June 14.

Elliott said while she doesn’t think Ontario will be able to enter Step 1 a full week earlier, it could be sped up by a few days.

"People are anxious to move into Step 1, but we can only do that when it's safe for everyone’s health for that to happen," Elliott said.

Elliott did not say when the final decision would be made.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, while announcing schools will not reopen this academic year, that he's waiting for advice from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams about whether the province can push forward the Step 1 date.

Step 1 would allow for Ontario to relax restrictions mainly involving outdoor activities.

Outdoor gathering limits will increase to 10 people, patios can reopen, and non-essential retail reopens at 15 per cent capacity.

Elliott noted that while Ontario is seeing a downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases, the province logged a slight increase on Thursday.

She said the province is also tracking the increase in variant cases, especially the "delta variant," first discovered in India.

"The number have gone up slightly today, but generally they are trending downwards," Elliott said. "We're going to continue to follow the data."