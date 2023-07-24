Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school

New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton