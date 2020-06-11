TORONTO -- A 47-year-old man has been arrested and is now facing charges in connection with the death of his fiancée in Newmarket last year, York Regional Police said Thursday.

Ingrid Scholtes, 45, was found unresponsive on August 6, 2019 after police went to a home on Davis Drive in response to a report about an injured person.

Scholtes had no signs of injury when she was found, police said.

However she was transported to hospital where doctors determined that she had a life-threatening brain injury.

Scholtes died of her injuries on Aug. 8, 2019, two days after she was found.

The coroner’s office determined that the circumstances around her death were suspicious and the cause of death was subsequently determined to be blunt force trauma, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the case on Wednesday.

Steven Routledge, 47, of Newmarket, has now been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Police confirmed that they did not previously publicize Scholtes' death as a homicide.

Routledge is being held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.