TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is meeting Friday morning amid new concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in York Region and Halton Region.

On Thursday, the premier said that York Region has “been teetering for a little while” in their daily number of reported COVID-19 cases.

York Region has reported an average of 76 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last week but on Thursday, they racked up 127 new infections.

Only Toronto and Peel reported more COVID-19 cases that day.

Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe also hinted on Thursday that new restrictions could be coming for both York and Halton Region.

“I would say we are concerned particularly about York and Halton given the numbers that we are seeing,” she said. “We are working very hard to bring forward recommendations to government as soon as possible for a decision regarding those areas.”

Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa have already been placed into a modified version of Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan. Indoor dining and gyms, casinos and cinemas were ordered to close last week for a 28-day period.

Schools and daycare centres have remained open in these COVID-19 hotspots under the modified Stage 2.

There have been more than 62,000 lab-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic.

The premier is expected to make an announcement Friday afternoon in Mississauga alongside Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it starts.