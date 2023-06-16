Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Last year, a refund program sent millions to people with more than five cars and wrote its largest cheque for $38,000 -- the equivalent of licensing about 160 cars for a two-year-period.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At the time, the rationale for the $2.24 billion program was to help Ontarians with the cost of living during the pandemic.
Now, licence renewals are free online and eligible vehicles have expanded to include vehicles owned by businesses.
The government could be foregoing revenue from people or businesses with fleets of vehicles and the program needs to change, charged NDP Finance Critic Catherine Fife in a legislature committee last week.
“The government has positioned this policy as a cost of living issue. Is someone who owns 82 cars facing a cost of living crisis?” Fife asked Finance Minister Peter Bethenfalvy.
“We’re not looking to redesign the program. We stand behind that program. I’ve talked to hundreds of families who thought it was timely relief,” Bethenfalvy shot back.
Fife was referring to a CTV News investigation last year that found the $2.24 billion refund of licence plate renewal fees was giving some drivers eye-popping rebate cheques.
Among them was car collector Steve Plunkett of London, Ontario who said he got $8,500 for his 82 cars.
About 21,000 people were refunded more than $1,200 — the equivalent of registering about 5 cars — for a total of $32 million.
The highest refunds were in the tens of thousands of dollars: one received $16,020.50, another received $19,096.50, and the largest refund was $38,779.50.
At the time, the refunds only applied to personal vehicles. Going forward, licence plate renewals for most vehicles have become free to do online, including vehicles owned by corporations.
But a question by CTV News to the Ministry of Transportation for a breakdown of whether big businesses are also getting big breaks on fees wasn’t answered.
And when we made a Freedom of Information request, we were told the information was so hard to get it would cost us $4,350. That would have been the equivalent of licensing about 36 cars for a year.
Fife said in an interview if big business is getting big breaks, there at least needs to be transparency about it.
“You have government handing out cheques to people who don’t need them,” Fife said of the refund program.
"For him to come back and say, 'We're fine with this,' goes against everything around fiscal responsibility," she said.
Reached at a press conference this week, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said the refund program was quick and effective.
“It made life better and easier for Ontarians. That was a big program for us. We were able to get over a billion dollars back into people’s pockets very quickly,” she said.
Reverend Francesca Schettini, who CTV News interviewed while filling up her vehicle, said she got a welcome cheque in the mail last year.
“I thought it was great. About time they should have done that. It was over $200 for me, and for my partner, we have three vehicles, so it’s a lot of money,” she said.
When told one person got more than $38,000, Schettini shook her head.
“First five cars, I agree. Anything after that should be in a different category. Who owns 100 cars?” she asked.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Montreal
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
-
Structural concerns for REM after truck fire scorches underside of railway
There are concerns about the structural integrity of Montreal's new light rail line (REM) after a truck caught fire on Highway 15 Friday, forcing a partial closure for almost 10 hours.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision leads to charges
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.
-
Human remains identified by police in Lambton County
Sarnia police said the body of a man reported missing in November has been recovered.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. high school set to perform at legendary Carnegie Hall
A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.
-
Police search for suspect after reports of an armed bank robbery in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspect after an alleged armed bank robbery in the area of Queen Street West and Adam Street in Cambridge on Friday.
-
Queen Street businesses exploring new options as looming condo development forces closure
A new condominium project is in the future for downtown Kitchener, forcing businesses in one block of Queen Street to close or relocate.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, a million stuck in a cycle of deep poverty
Amid ongoing concerns about food insecurity, a newly published national report by Community Food Centres Canada unveils an alarming poverty rate among working-age single adults in Canada, standing at three times higher than the national average.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Former OPP officer Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg man dies in Front Road crash
LaSalle police say a 59-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash on Front Road.
-
Highway 401 eastbound lanes closed in Lakeshore after crash
Essex County OPP have closed eastbound lanes of Highway 401 after a crash in Lakeshore.
-
Windsor city councillor calls province’s expansion of strong mayor powers 'atrocious'
The Ontario government is expanding strong mayor powers to the mayors of 26 municipalities, including Windsor.
Barrie
-
Family and friends mourn death of decorated military and OPP veteran
Family and friends are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of a mentor, consummate professional and decorated military veteran following his death Saturday night.
-
Two teens struck in Innisfil while illegally riding e-bikes
South Simcoe Police are investigating after two teens were struck while illegally riding e-bikes in Innisfil.
-
Ont., man charged in historical sexual assault investigation involving children
An Ontario man is facing several charges in connection with historical sexual offences involving children.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier open to leadership test, remains vague on early election call
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is willing to call a party vote on his leadership but remains vague on whether he'll call an early provincial election.
-
N.S. government to build eight new schools by 2027, four in Halifax: minister
Nova Scotia's education minister was in New Germany Friday to announce the construction of four new schools along with four others on the way for the Halifax region.
-
New Brunswick Nurses Union highlights the positives to the profession with new campaign
The New Brunswick Nurses Union launched a new campaign in hopes of retaining and recruiting more nurses to the province by pointing out why it’s a desirable profession.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
‘One in bazillion chance’: Calgary family could lose their new home due to TD Banking technicalities
The Johnston family bought their new Mahogany home last month, with Friday being move in day.
-
Man pulled from Bow River taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday after being pulled from the Bow River in northwest Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash
Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
-
'This is historic': 13,000 new homes proposed for Jericho Lands mega project
Developers have unveiled a new concept for a mega project in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood.
-
Former Vancouver Police Board director calls out 'broken' system
Former Vancouver Police Board director Rachel Roy isn't holding back after resigning from the board during Thursday's meeting.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'It was so important': Community reflects on former Edmonton gay bar in new documentary
A new documentary film will invite viewers to take a look back at an Edmonton nightclub that broke barriers by inviting everyone to the party.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.