Video released of armed home invasion north of Toronto
Video of an armed home invasion in Markham has been released by police as investigators search for four suspects who are believed to have specifically targeted the residence.
York Regional Police said officers were called to the property near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a break-in.
In a news release issued Thursday, police said the victim called 911 after four suspects entered the home and demanded money while pointing firearms at them.
Surveillance video released by police shows a suspect vehicle, described by police as a dark-red compact SUV with silver roof racks, approaching the Markham home. Four suspects, all dressed in dark-coloured clothing, are seen exiting the vehicle and making their way toward the residence.
In another surveillance camera angle, the suspects approach the front door of the property as one kicks their way in and the others follow.
Once inside, at least two suspects can be seen in what appears to be the residence’s dining area. At one point, one of the suspects aims their gun in the direction of a blurred image before throwing an unidentified object on the ground.
Police said there were three adults and one child in the residence at the time of the break-in. No injuries were reported.
“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” police said in the news release.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to contact them at t 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
