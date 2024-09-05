Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to 2-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

The deal begins in 2025-26 and carries an average annual value of US$775,000.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Rifai had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 57 games with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies during the 2023-24 season.

He added four points (three goals, one assist) in three playoff games.

Rifai also made his NHL debut for the Leafs last season, skating in two games.

The 26-year-old originally signed a one-year AHL contract with Toronto on March 29, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.