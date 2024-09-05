Crews battling container fire in Mississauga

Several shipping containers have caught fire in Mississauga, and crews are battling to knock down the flames.

Firefighters were called to a commercial business on Drew Road in the area of Torbram and Derry roads, just north of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The fire sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air. Images from Chopper 24 show firetrucks dousing the flames.

Peel police said no injuries had been reported. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

Toronto Pearson International Airport says the fire has no impact on its operations as planes continue to land and depart safely.