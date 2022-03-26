Ontario Liberals promise $16 minimum wage, portable benefits package if elected
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16, work to set regional living wages, and compensate businesses for legislating 10 paid sick days if they win the June election.
The promises were contained in a campaign speech delivered Saturday to party members, billed as the Liberals' first in-person campaign event of the year. Del Duca said they are part of a plan for "economic dignity."
"It's time to give workers real protection for their livelihood," he said in prepared remarks.
"Look, our economy has changed and new ways of working won't end. That's okay. We can embrace innovation and create prosperity -- but we have an obligation to make it work better for more people."
To start, the Liberals would increase the minimum wage from $15 to $16 an hour by Jan. 1, 2023, Del Duca said.
"Then (we would) work urgently with all of our partners, to create a dynamic, regionally adjusted living wage, ending what has been, for far too long, a never-ending race to the bottom when it comes to workers and their families," he said.
A regionally adjusted living wage could be as high as $22 an hour in Toronto, advocates say.
The NDP has promised a $16 minimum wage as ofOct. 1, rising to $20 an hour in 2026.
Less than a year before the previous Liberal government was defeated in the 2018 election, it passed sweeping labour reforms, many of which the Progressive Conservative government reversed. It included a $15 minimum wage -- the Doug Ford government set the minimum wage at that amount this year -- as well as expanded personal emergency leave and equal pay for equal work.
Del Duca is also promising to bring back equal pay provisions, so that part-time, casual and temporary workers would be paid the same as full-time employees.
The Liberals' 2017 bill had guaranteed workers two paid personal emergency days, but they are now promising 10 paid sick days. Del Duca said Saturday a Liberal government would reimburse businesses for costs of up to $200 per day for that program.
As well, he said, the Liberals would eliminate corporate taxes for two years for small businesses that have been "deeply hurt by the pandemic." They would also end incorporation fees for new business start-ups and help small businesses transition to providing a portable benefits package, Del Duca said.
The Liberal leader also promised to create a package of "high-quality, affordable" benefits available to everyone, including gig workers and self-employed people.
"These benefits will be portable, belonging to the worker for their entire career, regardless of their employment situation, giving that worker a safety net that they can count on," Del Duca said.
A Liberal government would also classify gig workers as employees, he said.
The Progressive Conservative government recently introduced legislation that would establish employment standards for gig workers, including minimum wage and regular pay days, but does not address their employment status.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of neighbouring Poland. The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian assault on other parts of Ukraine.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Montreal
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Cree-language 'O Canada' to kick off Montreal Canadiens game on team's first Indigenous Celebration Night
Fans attending Saturday night’s Montreal Canadiens game against Toronto will hear an additional version of Canada’s national anthem when singer-songwriter Pakesso Mukash sings 'O Canada in English, French, and Cree.
London
-
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sault Symphony Orchestra planning fiftieth anniversary concert season
Sault Symphony Orchestra is ready for some in-person performances and planning its fiftieth anniversary concert season.
-
Sudbury man creates video game about opioid addiction
A Sudbury man is sharing his personal battle against opioid addiction as a way to help others.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Bullet hole found in speed display board on road in Ottawa's south end
Coun. Scott Moffatt shared pictures on social media Saturday morning of a speed display board on Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick, with a bullet hole.
Windsor
-
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Barrie
-
Catch a movie under the stars starting Friday
Movie lovers will be able to catch a flick and enjoy some popcorn in the great outdoors.
-
'Reel Stories' film festival taking over Barrie theatre this weekend
The Barrie Film Festival is back this weekend for its first entire in-person festival since the start of the pandemic.
-
Barrie police search for suspect involved in hit and run on Dunlop Street East
Barrie police say they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit and run Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
Fire displaces 4 in Stellarton, Nova Scotia
Four people have been displaced following a fire in Stellarton, N.S. Saturday.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
'It's obvious': Catholic parents continue to push for a high school in west Calgary
Calgary parents are angry with both the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) and the Kenney government for delays on an essential school for their community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Province to address low water levels in Grand Beach Lagoon
Work is underway to improve water flow between Lake Winnipeg and Grand Beach Lagoon
-
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Homicide investigators called to Langley, B.C., after man's death in hotel
RCMP say foul play is suspected in a man's death in Langley Friday night.
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Ukrainian bazaar raises funds for humanitarian relief
A spring market was hosted this weekend to benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.