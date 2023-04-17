Ontario Liberal Party set to announce new leader on Dec. 2
Ontario Liberals are set to vote for their new leader through ranked ballots in late November, with the results to be unveiled Dec. 2.
The party's executive announced Sunday that it has set out the rules and timelines for the race to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the Liberals did not win enough seats in the 2022 election to have official party status at the legislature for the second campaign in a row.
Several would-be candidates have said they are exploring leadership bids, including MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.
The party said it will host at least five debates around the province during the race.
The Liberals say they will soon announce the opening date for official candidate registration, but the deadline has been set as Sept. 5 and candidates must have an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.
“Selecting our next leader is central to setting the stage for a successful campaign that will end Doug Ford's disastrous term as Premier,” party president Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.
“Liberals from all across Ontario are feeling energized following our party's largest annual meeting in over 20 years, and are eager to continue building on this momentum as we prepare for a strong and competitive leadership race.
The word competitive was in italics in McGarry's statement, suggesting a dig at the NDP.
Marit Stiles was officially crowned leader of the New Democrats in early February after she was the only contender when nominations closed in December. The Liberals have boasted that there will be more interest in their top job and their leadership race will help to gain new members while raising money and the party's profile.
But the timing also means Stiles will have a year's head start on introducing herself to voters ahead of the 2026 election.
Liberals will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and 26, with the party set to announce round-by-round results the following weekend on Dec. 2.
Members at the party's annual general meeting last month overwhelmingly voted to ditch delegated conventions and move to a one-member-one-vote system. Proponents say the process is more democratic, and delegated conventions put too much power in back rooms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence
A top Kremlin foe was convicted Monday on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison after a trial that marked the latest move in a relentless crackdown on the opposition amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97
Sudan's embattled capital awoke Monday to a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend's civilian death toll rose to 97.
Internal audit raises red flags over maintenance of graves, cemeteries for veterans
An internal report by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries, warning that more permanent funding is needed to keep them from falling into disrepair.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship
Elon Musk's SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship.
'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of "The Phantom of the Opera," ending Broadway's longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.
With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.
Royal LePage changes year-end forecast following boost in housing market activity
Royal LePage is forecasting that the average price of a home in Canada will increase 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022. This revised forecast anticipates an earlier-than-expected boost in activity in major housing markets across Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Ukrainians who fled war celebrate Orthodox Easter in Montreal
Over 500 people arrived for Easter blessings Sunday morning at St. Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. "I was really, really surprised," said Father Volodymyr Kouchnir.
-
Spring flooding risk: Montreal moves into ‘alert mode’ as water levels rise
The Montreal Island agglomeration has moved into ‘alert mode’ for flooding due to the spring thaw. On Sunday, water levels crossed the minor flooding threshold at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the City of Montreal said in a release, adding water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.
London
-
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with SUV
A crash in west London sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital, Sunday.
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
-
Police searching for possible armed suspect in Cambridge
Regional police are warning the public about a possible armed suspect at large in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike position
Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Windsor
-
Cooler temps and snow showers in the forecast
From one extreme to the next. Windsor-Essex has gone from summer to more fall-like temperatures. Monday brings a chance of rain or wet flurries with a high of just 6 C and a chance of flurries, struggling to reach double digits on Tuesday.
-
Knight, U.S. prevail 6-3 over Canada to claim women's hockey world championship gold
Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal as part of a hat trick in leading the U.S. to a 6-3 gold-medal victory over Canada at the world women's hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Ukrainian community reflects on war during Orthodox Easter
Dozens of Ukrainians in Barrie joined millions across the globe on Sunday in celebrating Eastern Orthodox Easter.
-
Barrie police launch firearms investigation on Edgehill Drive
Little information is known, but Barrie police say there is no known risk to the public.
-
Gateway Ontario sites closed due to system-wide malfunction
It’s an unlucky day for Ontario gamblers as a system-wide malfunction has shut down Gateway casinos across the province.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88
Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
-
New Brunswick’s River Watch warns of potential flooding in Gagetown
This week, New Brunswick's River Watch is keeping an eye on warm temperatures and rain that could bring flooding to Gagetown.
Calgary
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
NDP pledges more officers teamed with support workers if it wins Alberta election
Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will fight crime by hiring police and support workers, as well as keep the RCMP, if it wins next month's provincial election.
-
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
-
EA strike on hold in Seine River School Division: Union
Educational Assistants in the Seine River School Division (SRSD) will not go on strike Monday.
Vancouver
-
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
-
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.