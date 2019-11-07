TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canadians owe a debt to veterans that can never be repaid -- but we can begin to show gratitude by paying tribute to their sacrifices.

Representatives from all parties in the Ontario legislature rose Thursday, the last sitting day before Remembrance Day, to honour veterans.

Ford says Canadians and Ontarians throughout history have proven their commitment to fundamental freedoms is unbreakable.

He says from the Battle of Cambrai in the First World War to fighting in Afghanistan in more recent memory, Canadians have stood fast against tyranny and terror.

New Democrat lawmaker Jennie Stevens, the mother of a petty officer second class in the Royal Canadian Navy, delivered her party's statement.

She says her son has completed three tours of duty abroad and she knows the importance of recognizing veterans and their families.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.