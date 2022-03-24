Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'

A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton