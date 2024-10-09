Ontario launches review following Ford criticism of children's aid societies

Ontario is launching a review of the province's 37 non-Indigenous children's aid societies, looking at the quality of protection they provide and their financial management.

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services officials say they are beginning a process today to look for an outside contractor to conduct the review, which comes one week after Premier Doug Ford criticized the societies in a press conference.

Ford said he has heard "nightmare stories about the abuse of taxpayers' money," suggesting the agencies are working in places he referred to as Taj Mahals, and managers are giving themselves bonuses.

In response to those comments, the Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies said the number of children with complex needs is rising, and that there are systemic barriers to providing highly specialized, intensive early intervention and prevention supports.

Ministry officials who provided a background briefing on the review today say that societies' deficits are continuing to rise and the audit will examine the underlying issues and possible solutions.

The officials, who spoke on condition they not be identified, say the review will focus on service quality, consistency of services, out-of-home placements, finances, executive compensation, staffing models, cost structures, capital assets and integration with community supports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.