TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario hospitals warn of patient surges, long wait times

    Several Ontario hospitals are warning of higher-than-usual numbers of patients and longer wait times, particularly in their emergency departments.

    Niagara Health, Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay are all advising patients to consider alternatives to the ER if their condition isn't urgent.

    The Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa said earlier this week it was at 115 per cent occupancy, with 35 patients admitted in the emergency department waiting for a bed and another 70 people waiting to be seen.

    The Canadian Medical Association says many ERs across the country are overflowing and it is urging provincial governments to step up efforts to address the crisis, with a particular focus on access to high-quality, team-based primary care.

    Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says the provincial government should do more to shore up health-care staffing, such as capping nursing agency pay rates to end the poaching of staff hospital nurses.

    A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says Ontario is leading the country with some of the shortest wait times in Canada and is spending billions of dollars to further reduce them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News