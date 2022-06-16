Ontario hospital ER wait times approached 2 hours in April

The average Ontario emergency room patient waited an hour and 54 minutes to see a doctor in April of this year, tying a record set earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Quality Ontario says wait times hit the 1.9 hour mark for the third time in the past 14 months, climbing steadily each month since January 2022 when average wait times fell to 1.5 hours.

For patients considered “low urgency” who did not eventually require admission to hospital, the average time spent in the ER was three hours, and more than three-quarters of patients completed their time in hospital within the provincially-mandated target of four hours.

Patients considered “high-urgency” spent an average of 4.5 hours in hospital, with 90 per cent of them completing their time in the ER within the provincially-mandated target of eight hours.

In Toronto, the highest average wait times in April were seen at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with patients waiting three hours and eighteen minutes.

Across the GTA, the worst wait times were seen at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where patients spent an average of three hours and thirty minutes.

The absolute lowest average wait time was seen at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket.

Patients who went there in April waited 36 minutes to be seen on average.

Ontario ER patients waited five hours, the absolute longest in the province - at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus.

Doctors and nurses say a combination of care delayed over fears of visiting a hospital during the pandemic, patients without a family doctor and healthcare worker burnout is contributing to rising wait times.