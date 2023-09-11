Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister says
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
Jill Dunlop says she is consulting with the sector on how to remove barriers to creating affordable student housing on and off campus and will be hosting roundtables this fall that will also include municipalities, private career colleges and builders.
A recent report by a University of Ottawa-based think tank found that Ontario universities nearly doubled international student enrolment between 2014-15 and 2021-22, and colleges more than tripled international enrolment, but the creation of student housing has not kept pace.
A report late last year from Ontario's auditor general found that a 10 per cent tuition cut and subsequent freeze the government introduced in 2019 meant that universities had to increase their dependence on international student tuition.
Earlier this year, Dunlop announced that an expert panel would look at "financial sustainability" of the post-secondary education sector and today she told a legislative committee that their report is expected in the coming weeks.
She says the panel is looking at issues surrounding international students, and that she is not in favour of a cap on international student visas, which the federal government has suggested it is considering.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
NDP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy
NDP MP Charlie Angus will ask the natural resources committee to summon the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor when the House of Commons resumes next week.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead, prime minister says
Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that swept away entire neighbourhoods and wrecked homes in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead, one of the country's leaders said Monday.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggests
Receiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
London
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conduct
An Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
PART ONE
PART ONE | Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised
A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
Kitchener
-
Guelph General Hospital reintroduces mask requirement
Masks are now required in clinical areas like waiting rooms, nursing stations and patient rooms at Guelph General Hospital.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairs
A block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
Guelph police renew appeal to find missing 8-foot bronze sculpture
Police have put out a new call for information as they continue to investigate what they’re calling “a very unusual theft” from University of Guelph campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Ottawa
-
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
-
Three men from Mexico killed in crash south of Ottawa last week
Ontario Provincial Police confirm three men from Mexico were the victims of a fatal collision south of Ottawa last week.
Windsor
-
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
-
Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle
A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision in east Riverside overnight Monday.
-
Abandoned house spray-painted near Downtown Mission
A downtown paint job at an abandoned old house over the weekend is so colourful that it is has people talking.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist flees crash that sends passenger to hospital in Barrie
Police in Barrie are looking for a motorcyclist who they say took off after a collision that sent the passenger to the hospital.
-
17-year-old driver injured in collision on Davis Drive in Newmarket
A young driver is lucky to be alive after an early morning collision in Newmarket left the vehicle he was in a crumbled mess of twisted metal.
-
Canadian firefighters unions call on Orillia to stop fire station closures amid safety concerns
After Orillia's firefighters union sounded the alarm last month over safety concerns with new city police to deal with staffing shortages, unions across Canada are lending their support.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
Changes made to N.B.'s Policy 713 create new human rights issues: youth advocate
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate says the latest changes made by the Education Department to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has made it more discriminatory.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Teen brothers accused in Copperfield basketball court stabbing appear in court
The two suspects facing second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Copperfield last week, appeared in court Monday.
-
1 person in serious condition following motorcycle crash
One person is in serious, non-life threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
-
Alberta family frustrated by autopsy delay in B.C. following fatal crash on Highway 1
An Alberta family has been left frustrated by what they call bureaucratic deficiencies in British Columbia surrounding autopsies.
Winnipeg
-
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
-
Child hit by school bus in Steinbach: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old child has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a school bus in Steinbach, Man., Monday morning.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 years
Between 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
-
B.C. sets maximum allowable rent increase for 2024
The maximum rent increase B.C. landlords can impose on existing tenants next year has been set at 3.5 per cent, the government announced Monday.
-
Tributes pour in for Vancouver broadcaster who battled brain cancer
Tributes are pouring in for a beloved Vancouver broadcaster who died after battling brain cancer.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Leduc
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Leduc.
-
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.