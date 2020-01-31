TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Canada and the third in the province.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said that a woman in her 20s, who had a travel history to Wuhan, China, returned to Canada on Jan. 23 on a plane before travelling to London, Ont. in a vehicle.

“At the time, she was asymptomatic,” Dr. David Williams told reporters at a news conference held Friday afternoon. “During her time in her own location she noted some symptoms and did the correct thing.”

Williams said that the woman wore the equivalent of a surgical mask on the flight and then went into self-isolation, leaving her home only to go to the hospital the following day.

The woman originally tested negative for the virus, known as 2019-n-CoV, however a subsequent test showed she was “just barely positive.”

The woman has since recovered, officials said, and remains in self-isolation in her home.

Officials say that all other people who previously tested negative in Ontario have been retested. No further positive cases have been reported.

Earlier in the day, the first Canadian hospitalized with 2019-nCoV was discharged from Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

“In discussion and collaboration with our local public health unit, the decision was made to discharge him home to be with his wife. We are not anticipating his condition to worsen,” Dr. Jerome Leis, medical director of infection prevention and control at Sunnybrook, told reporters earlier in the day. “I think we have been very cautious throughout the process and he seems to be on a clear trajectory of improvement.”

The patient, a man in his 50s, was hospitalized on Jan. 22 the day after he returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. His wife, who travelled with him on China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311, is Canada’s second coronavirus patient.

The woman has been self-isolated in her home and both patients are being monitored by Toronto Public Health.

The third Canadian case of 2019-nCoV was confirmed in British Columbia.

On Thursday, The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency. Close to 10,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus worldwide amore than 200 people have died in China.

This is a developing news story. More to come.