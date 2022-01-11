Ontario’s health minister will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about the province’s health-care system that is currently coping with a rise in COVID-19 patients.

The virtual news conference will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m. at CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen drastically over the last couple weeks, with more than 430 patients being treated in intensive care as of Monday.

According to Christine Elliott, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in intensive care is 349.

As the new Omicron variant spreads across the province, front-line workers have been saying they are burnt out and short staffed.

The union representing Toronto paramedics said over the weekend the system is “on the verge of collapse” and on Monday, the city said there were upwards of 50 ambulances out of service at a time while paramedics waited to offload patients at local hospitals.

The situation is not unique to Ontario. Hospitals across Canada are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, resulting in further stress to the country’s health-care system.