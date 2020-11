TORONTO -- Ontario's health-care workers say the government has abandoned them in their desperate, anxiety-ridden struggle to cope with COVID-19.

A small-scale study by two researchers released today suggests the workers are burned out and frightened.

Those interviewed - nurses, personal support workers and others - say they still lack personal protective equipment despite the very real risks they face.

To date, COVID-19 has sickened close to 9,000 front-line health-care workers and killed 16.

Still, some say they face reprisals for speaking out over working conditions in hospitals or long-term care homes.

The researchers point out that many of the staff are women with no job security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020