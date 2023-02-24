Ontario government says it has doubled number of long-term care home inspectors
The Ontario government says it has doubled the number of its long-term care inspectors.
The province says the hiring of 193 new long-term care inspection staff, including 156 inspectors, is part of a three-year $72.3 million investment.
Long-term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the new hires strengthen the province's inspection regime as part of changes the government brought in late in 2021 to bolster enforcement.
Those changes came in the wake of a scathing independent report that found the province's outdated oversight and chronic underfunding contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's deadly consequences in long-term care.
The government says the additional staff mean the province now exceeds its goal of one inspector for every two homes in Ontario.
Earlier this month, the government said it was proposing increased fines for long-term care homes who don't meet requirements to have air conditioning in every resident's room.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character
A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.
London
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
-
Sweet News: Some maple syrup farms to open this weekend
Towards the end of the 2020 maple syrup season, Nelson McLachlan could have never imagined what was coming. It had been a good year at Fort Rose Maple Company, southeast of Parkhill, Ont. Then the pandemic hit. Fast-forward three years and the McLachlan family is ready to welcome back visitors to its pancake house and sugar bush.
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man known to frequent Woodstock, Caledon, Brampton and Toronto after he allegedly breached his statutory release order.
-
Tree tapping ceremony kicks off start of maple syrup season
The annual tree tapping ceremony was held in Perth County on Friday morning to mark the start of the 2023 maple syrup season.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Renee Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Renee Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.
-
Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in Ottawa this week, while the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus have increased.
-
'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion
Ukrainians who fled the country and settled in Ottawa are reflecting on one year since Russia's invasion of their country.
Windsor
-
12 greenhouse owners in Leamington facing 88 charges for bylaw offences
The Municipality of Leamington says 12 greenhouse owners are facing 88 charges related to the Greenhouse Light Abatement By-law.
-
Community rallies behind LaSalle teen injured during ice storm
The LaSalle community is rallying around a 13-year-old boy who was injured by a falling tree during the ice storm.
-
Windsor man charged with multiple commercial break-ins in LaSalle
LaSalle police have arrested a 35-year-old Windsor man after multiple commercial break-ins.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fourth man charged in assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Two people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Friday snow piles up to more than 20 centimetres in parts of the Maritimes
The Friday snowfall has ended up being higher than expected by several centimetres in parts of the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting
Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Winnipeg
-
Man facing arson charge after suite set on fire: Winnipeg police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Manitoba, federal government reach $6.7B health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
Vancouver
-
'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
-
'This could be the year we achieve something:' 'Caps confident ahead of new season
Vanni Sartini and his Vancouver Whitecaps coaching staff wanted to give their players a little time off as they prepared for the Major League Soccer season in Palm Springs, Cali., in recent weeks.
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
$12K provided to Red Deer Public Library to help Ukrainian newcomers learn English
The Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) will receive a financial boost to help Ukrainian newcomers learn English.