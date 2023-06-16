Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more municipalities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Vaughan and Brampton are among the 26 municipalities that will be granted more power. A full list of the municipalities impacted is provided below.
Housing Minister Steve Clark said the expansion will take place on July 1.
“It's all around ensuring that those mayors have the tools to ensure that they meet their obligations,” Clark said, specifically pointing to the province’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, on Friday morning after a meeting with Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
The legislation will give mayors veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities.
Typically, the city council needs a majority vote.
Toronto and Ottawa were given strong mayor powers as part of Bill 39, also known as the Better Municipal Governance Act, late last year.
At the time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was planning to expand the powers to more municipalities.
Three of Ontario's Big City Mayors were not included in the expansion: Chatham-Kent, Sudbury and Thunder Bay. Newmarket was also excluded.
Clark said strong mayor powers were offered to every community that enacted a housing pledge. “They did not,” Clark said.
“We will reach out to them today with a letter and start a conversation about creating housing pledges,” he said.
Here is the list of municipalities getting strong mayor powers:
1. Ajax
2. Barrie
3. Brampton
4. Brantford
5. Burlington
6. Caledon
7. Cambridge
8. Clarington
9. Guelph
10. Hamilton
11. Kingston
12. Kitchener
13. London
14. Markham
15. Milton
16. Mississauga
17. Niagara Falls
18. Oakville
19. Oshawa
20. Pickering
21. Richmond Hill
22. St. Catharines
23. Vaughan
24. Waterloo
25. Whitby
26. Windsor
BREAKING | Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's highest court has deemed the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border to be constitutional.
BREAKING | Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
We're lucky that the moon had no dangerous microorganisms, because the Apollo 11 quarantine didn't work
A new analysis of NASA's quarantine protocols for Apollo 11 shows the mission's plan would not have been able to contain the dangerous lunar microorganisms that some scientists feared could break loose.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery
Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.
Prince Harry, Meghan part ways with Spotify after less than a year of 'Archetypes' podcast
The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast 'Archetypes.'
-
Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
More pride flags vandalized in Norwich Township
According to police, video surveillance is being reviewed from the evening hours on Stover Street, Maple Dell Road and Norwich Road in Norwich Township.
-
WATCH | Another wind turbine bursts out in flames
Just two weeks after a turbine fire near Goderich, another turbine has gone up in flames. This time Thursday evening in Muirkirk, about 50 minutes southwest of London.
-
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.
-
Events happening in your city this summer
Looking for something fun to do this summer? Here are some of the activities in and around Waterloo region to mark on your calendar.
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Workplace fatality in Sault Ste. Marie involving Algoma Steel contractor
A contractor working for Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has died while doing specialized maintenance work prompting a family event scheduled for this weekend to be postponed, the company says.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Overnight crash in LaSalle
A stretch of road in LaSalle has reopened following a crash early Friday morning.
-
Traffic blitz underway on Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Suspended driver charged in collision that sent vehicle into a creek in Barrie
Tow truck operators were challenged after being tasked with removing a car that had gone off the road and down an overgrown embankment into a creek in the south end of Barrie.
-
Car break-in suspects charged in series of thefts after victim recognizes them on street
Two men face charges following a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford after being recognized by an alleged victim.
-
Simcoe County's classic car and airplane show returns in August
One of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars returns to Simcoe County in August.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery
Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Lethbridge hires staff, trains personnel and gathers resources to manage homeless camps
The City of Lethbridge says it has hired more workers, provided more training and acquired more supplies to help manage its strategy to manage homeless encampments this summer.
-
Stampeders spoil Redblacks' home opener with first win of season
Calgary spoiled the Ottawa Redblacks' home opener with a 26-15 victory at TD Place on Thursday
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
BREAKING | Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Report: 1 in 5 single, working adults in Canada live below the poverty line
Single working-age adults are experiencing the highest rates of poverty in Canada, according to a new study.
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood
Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
BREAKING | Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.