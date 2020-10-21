TORONTO -- A 24-year-old Ontario father is now facing a murder charge in connection with the 2019 death of his four-month-old son.

On April 21, 2019, a male infant was transported to hospital with “unexplained injuries,” Durham Regional Police, who were called in to investigate the matter, said.

Officers said the baby succumbed to his injuries days later.

Following a lengthy investigation into the death, police said an arrest in the case was made on Tuesday night – a year and a half later.

Tristan Daniel Piper, of Oshawa, Ont., now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Officials have not released the name of the infant or the cause of death.