Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Merrilyn Mulqueen of Toronto says her daughter's cat Cleo became severely ill one weekend. The 21-year-old cat was in pain and the family made a decision to end her suffering by calling a mobile veterinary service.
They were told in advance it would be expensive, but Mulqueen was shocked when the bill for less than a one-hour visit came to $1,315.
“I don't understand why this company would charge this much. It's taking advantage of people when they are extremely vulnerable," said Mulqueen.
Megan Boothby is from Peterborough, Ontario but currently lives in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Boothby has owned pet gerbils in the past and said her veterinarian had euthanized one for her at a cost of $180.
Last week Boothby said her current pet gerbil Theodore was ill and she took it to an emergency veterinary clinic because he was in distress.
“Within a few days he was struggling to eat and struggling to move," said Boothby.
The clinic said they could euthanize the gerbil, but Boothby was shocked when the bill came to $602.
‘”It just seems so nasty to charge someone $600 to put down a gerbil. It just seems absurd," said Boothby.
The Ontario Veterinary Medical Association said there’s currently a shortage of veterinarians, and like human health-care workers, veterinarians have been deemed essential since the beginning of the pandemic and the profession is experiencing high rates of burnout, stress and compassion fatigue.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto a spokesperson said "Veterinary practices are operated as small businesses and aren’t government funded. Like any business, prices will vary from practice to practice.”
“We understand how difficult it is to say goodbye to a pet. A veterinarian will discuss the options available and the potential costs, so that clients can make the best decision for them and their pet.”
“Veterinarians have a deep and abiding love of animals and will often go above and beyond to ensure they receive the best care, including end of life care. “
The Toronto Humane Society is now offering more veterinary services such as dental, vaccines and tick and flea medications. They also offer euthanasia for pets for $100 by appointment only.
“We've been growing the platform of services for the past decade or so" said Chief Operating Officer Phil Nichols with the Toronto Humane Society who added “Other humane societies across the province do run these services and are starting to get into them and I think that's an important message for the public to know."
Nichols stressed that humane societies are not competing with veterinarians, but trying to offer services to pet owners who may be underserved. Nichols estimates that about 50 per cent of pet owners may not have a regular veterinarian that they visit for pet care.
Other agencies are also trying to offer more affordable options for euthanasia and other services and it’s advisable to search around if you need pet care. Pet owners should know that in the event their pet requires emergency services due to an accident or illness they should realize the cost will be substantially more.
As medical care costs rise pet owners may also want to consider buying pet insurance or put away money each month in a special account that will be there in case your pet has a medical emergency.
CTV News Toronto did reach out to he mobile veterinary service that Mulqueen’s family used and a spokesperson said “We have a policy of the veterinarian speaking to every potential new client through a booked phone consultation to provide a transparent breakdown of costs after obtaining a thorough medical understanding of the specific home visit need. The client in question found our fees reasonable and booked a same-day, Sunday, in-home euthanasia for their pet.”
In the case of Boothby’s gerbil, the hospital did refund $200 when the family complained to management about what they felt was the excessive bill to euthanize the gerbil.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Nigeria: Student accused of blasphemy is burnt to death
A student was beaten and burnt to death Thursday by fellow students in northwestern Nigeria after she was accused of making a blasphemous social media post, witnesses and police said.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Montreal
-
Boston teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets surprise visit from cops who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. Last amendments came up for votes Thursday as the bill's final passage nears.
-
Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area
A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Canada's first female-owned professional wrestling academy opens in Kitchener
According to its founder, the space has its origins in professional wrestling's Me Too reckoning.
-
Waterloo region team helps create first image of Milky Way's black hole
Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews battle forest fire in North Bay area
A new forest fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Chisholm Township near Powassan.
-
Scottish woman stays awake into the wee hours to watch the Leafs
A young woman is cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs from across the pond.
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian pushing a stroller in northern Ontario
A vehicle struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller Thursday morning in Callander, leaving the pedestrian with severe injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to surpass $2 a litre this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Thousands attend annual March for Life rally in Ottawa
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill for the annual March for Life rally, just over a week after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document renewed attention on the abortion issue.
Windsor
-
Ontario chief medical officer denies local request to reinstate mandatory masking in schools
Ontario’s chief medical officer has denied a request by local public health officials to resume mandatory masking in schools, pharmacies or other workplaces, saying it is not necessary at this time.
-
Ford and Horwath make stops in Windsor-Essex
Leaders of two provincial parties stopped in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
-
Wyandotte Street East road diet considered to improve safety and cycling
Windsor, Ont. residents and business owners are encouraged to take part in a second public information centre next week to discuss the Wyandotte Street East Corridor Review — It involves a six kilometre stretch from Devonshire Road to Watson Street.
Barrie
-
Major thoroughfare in Barrie to close for road construction
Motorists are urged to pack their patience and expect delays as construction ramps up on a major thoroughfare in Barrie.
-
Bradford homicide victim dumped in barrel and thrown into the canal: police
The person(s) responsible for putting a man's body into a barrel and dumping it into the Bradford canal last month are still at large.
-
Barrie man guilty of trafficking young girl out on bail due to sentencing delays
A Barrie man who pleaded guilty in December to turning a teenage girl to prostitution remains out on bail amid sentencing delays.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
-
Calgary family who didn't purchase UCP memberships speak out after names appear on leadership voting list
The United Conservative Party had a list of 59,409 members eligible to vote in the leadership review as of March 31, but CTV News has learned some people who appear on it didn't purchase a membership.
-
Weapons and drug paraphernalia seized during bust by Brooks RCMP
Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop near Bassano, Alta., led to the seizure of various weapons and items connected to the drug trade.
Winnipeg
-
'Residents are weary': Community stressed as Red River expected to crest in Morris
One Manitoba community is feeling the stress as they brace for the Red River to crest in Morris.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
NDP Bill to protect youth athletes in Manitoba hits resistance
A private member’s resolution brought forward by the Manitoba NDP to help protect students and youth involved in sports hit resistance in the Manitoba legislature.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals increases again, hits highest level since February
After declining last week for the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week has increased again.
-
Burn victim awarded $200,000 over Jimi Hendrix-style flaming guitar stunt at Vancouver concert
A B.C. woman has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars over a fiery concert stunt that left her with severe burns and ended her dance career.
-
Police try to ease safety fears as search for suspect in Abbotsford double homicide continues
Police in Abbotsford were once again at the home of a senior couple found dead on Monday, continuing their search for a killer and a motive, after publicly announcing they don't know if the violent crime was targeted or random.
Edmonton
-
Leduc mayor refuses to answer media questions on lawsuit
The mayor of Leduc refused to take questions on the lawsuit against the city's fire department on Thursday.
-
A list of Edmonton outdoor farmers' markets and opening dates
There are a number of outdoor farmers' markets happening in the Edmonton area over the summer of 2022. Find out where the markets are located and what their hours are on our handy map!
-
New $96M interchange to unlock 'economic potential' for Leduc, EIA
Construction on a new long-awaited interchange at Highway 2 and 65 Avenue in Leduc will begin this summer, the province announced Thursday.