Ontario expands pharmacists’ prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments

Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six additional common ailments at pharmacies across the province.

The move was announced by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

“Expanding the list of common ailments pharmacists can treat, people will now get faster, more convenient access to the care they need closer to home, while helping to further reduce wait times at our community clinics and hospitals,” Jones said Sunday.

The six new ailments – acne, canker sores, diaper rash, yeast infections, parasitic worms, and pregnancy nausea – will be added to the existing 19, of which a list can be found on the ministry’s website.

Pharmacists in Ontario have been able to prescribe medications and treat common ailments since Jan. 1, 2023. According to the Ministry of Health, 89 per cent of pharmacies in Ontario have opted into the program, providing over 400,000 assessments.

Jones underlined Saturday that residents would only need their OHIP card to access the services, "never your credit card."

"Under Premier Ford, that will never change," she said.

Recent changes by the province have also allowed pharmacists to administer select injections and inhalation treatments, such as insulin, B12 shots, or osteoporosis treatments, for a “professional fee.”