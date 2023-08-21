Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
The announcement was made at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) annual conference on Monday morning.
Speaking in London, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said he hopes to achieve at least 110,000 new housing starts in 2023.
“It would be the first time in over three decades that Ontario surpassed the 100,000 threshold,” he said.
“From there, we’ll ramp up over time until we’re on track to build at least 1.5 million homes.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The government will be setting up a three-year, $1.2 billion fund that will provide up to $400 million per year to municipalities that have committed in writing to achieving certain housing targets set by the province.
Each city’s progress will be evaluated by comparing housing starts and residential units created that calendar year with the annual assigned targets.
The government said municipalities that achieve 80 per cent or more of their annual target will be able to access the funding.
Those that do not, will get nothing.
“Here’s the best part. Municipalities that exceed their target, that do better than 100 per cent, get a bonus,” Ford said.
Money from the "Building Faster Fund" is expected to be used towards "housing-enabling infrastructure and other related costs that support community growth."
The announcement comes after many municipalities expressed concern at the loss of funding typically collected from developers when construction is proposed.
Bill 23, or the “More Homes Built Faster Act,” allows certain residential homes, apartment buildings and affordable housing to be exempt from additional fees such as development charges, parkland dedication levies and community benefit charges. Family-sized rental units will also see development charges reduced by up to 25 per cent.
Cities collect development charges to help pay for the cost of municipal services or impacted infrastructure such as roads and transit.
The AMO has previously said the changes could leave communities about $5 billion short, resulting in higher property taxes or service cuts.
Housing Minister Steve Clark promised to make municipalities “whole” following a third-party audit of their finances.
Officials confirmed the “Building Faster Fund” is separate from the minister’s audit pledge and will not impact any money previously earmarked for municipal infrastructure. The funding is a separate incentive program for cities to meet their targets.
50 CITIES WITH STRONG MAYOR POWERS
The province is also expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities. These cities, the province said, are projected to have populations of 50,000 by 2031.
Among the list include Halton Hills, Aurora, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, North Bay and Sarnia.
A list of the new cities whose mayors have stronger powers. (Ontario government)
Strong mayor powers were first introduced in Toronto and Ottawa last year, and give the head of council the ability to propose and amend bylaws related to provincial priorities. If council wants to override a decision, they require a vote of more than two-thirds of its members.
The government has defined provincial priorities as being anything that relates to the building of housing, including the construction and maintenance of related infrastructure such as transit and roads.
These priorities could change in the future.
Mayors of these cities can also prepare and table their city's budget instead of council, and hire and fire department heads.
The 21 new mayors will get their new powers as of Oct. 31.
There are now 50 cities in Ontario whose mayors have these additional veto powers
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
-
Montreal will give out free baby-supply kits to parents
Starting next year, parents of Montreal's newest residents can pick up baby-supply kits at their local library. The city's new 'Bienvenue bebe' boxes will come with $200-worth of locally-made items, available to parents of infants between 0-12 months old.
London
-
Fatal Middlesex Centre collision claims two teens
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
London man allegedly asks for directions downtown then stabs victims
A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to two stabbings that took place over the weekend in the downtown core.
-
Transport truck on fire on Highway 401
Fire crews are on their way to assist a transport truck on fire on Highway 401 in Thames Centre.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.
-
76-year-old subdues 29-year-old stabbing suspect until police arrive: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 29-year-old in connection to a stabbing and say they have a 76-year-old to thank for keeping the suspect in place.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
Northern Ontario
-
Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Third suspect charged in Sioux Lookout murder
Another Sioux Lookout man has been arrested in connection with a murder in the small northwestern Ontario town more than a week ago, the third suspect charged in the case.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal
Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say Ford City house fire 'set intentionally,' arson investigation launched
One person has been displaced following a fire at a Ford City duplex over the weekend.
-
Here’s the Windsor-Essex fall real estate market outlook
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the housing market is expected to be active this fall, driven by new investments and immigration.
-
Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.
Barrie
-
Car destroyed after plunging down ravine in Barrie
Police are investigating a collision in Barrie after a vehicle was found at the bottom of a ravine.
-
Suspects wanted in violent robbery in Barrie hotel parking lot
Police are investigating a serious incident in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel on Sunday evening.
-
Toronto man, 58, dies in crash in Bracebridge
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Bracebridge Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Incident response group on wildfires meeting ahead of cabinet retreat today
The 'apocalyptic devastation' of wildfires in British Columbia and Northwest Territories is a chief concern for the federal government as a cabinet retreat gets underway in Charlottetown, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
-
Cape Breton man dies in ATV crash: RCMP
A 59-year-old man from Cape Breton has died in a single-vehicle ATV crash, Inverness County RCMP say.
Calgary
-
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
-
Clutch birdie gives Duke first PGA Tour Champions title
Ken Duke had a feeling he would win a PGA Tour Champions event in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Law society hearing for lawyers accused of surveilling Winnipeg judge begins
A Law Society of Manitoba hearing is underway for two lawyers facing charges related to complaints that they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
Winnipeg house goes up in flames for 4th time this year
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings lost to wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
B.C. tour operator offering shuttle service between Penticton and Vancouver to help people stranded by wildfires
With a non-essential travel ban in place across B.C.’s Okanagan due to wildfires, a Penticton-based tour operator is using its fleet to shuttle people between the city and Vancouver.
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
Edmonton Oilers tickets go on sale Aug. 31
Edmonton Oilers single-game tickets will go on sale next week, the club announced on Monday.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.