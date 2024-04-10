Ontario exempting universities from planning laws, introducing ‘use it or lose it’ housing policy

The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that will eliminate some parking minimums, exempt student housing from planning laws, and establish a ‘use it or lose it’ policy on developers.

The legislation will also reverse some earlier changes the Doug Ford government made in terms of development fees.

The legislation, titled the “Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act,” was tabled Wednesday afternoon by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra.

In a statement, Calandra said the measures “recognize the struggles” of municipal partners and aims to remove obstacles to building housing.

“We’re not going to micromanage and dictate a one size-fits-all approach across the province,” the minister said.

“Municipalities know their communities best – they know where it makes sense to build homes. That’s why we’re supporting them by giving them the funding and tools they need to build much-needed infrastructure and more housing, of all types.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.