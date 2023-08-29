Ontario elementary teachers take next steps ahead of strike vote

A union representing elementary teachers and education workers in Ontario is taking the next step in its bargaining process ahead of a strike vote in the fall.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it has applied for conciliation with the minister of labour.

ETFO President Karen Brown said the union’s members are running out of patience.

“Over the past year, ETFO’s central bargaining team has attempted to resolve key issues to secure a fair deal for its teacher, occasional teacher, and education worker members. But after a full year of bargaining without sufficient progress and negotiations at a standstill,” she said in a statement.

Conciliation is a formal mediation process in which a third-party is brought in to work with both sides and help find a resolution.

It’s a common process prior to union members engaging in any strikes or work action.

ETFO has publicly said that it plans to hold strike votes in mid-September and mid-October.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.