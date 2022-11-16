Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) said that despite “many late hour attempts to achieve a freely negotiated settlement,” talks with the provincial government once again “broke down.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I urge the Ford government to seize the time we have and do the right thing. Come forward with a deal that truly helps students catch up,” Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said Wednesday at a news conference.
In response, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is “very disappointed” by the “unnecessary” decision to strike.
“We've been at the table in good faith, demonstrating a commitment to the lowest paid workers and the commitments of parents to keep their kids in school. And yet today, they have decided, again to put the province on a five-day notice to a strike,” he said at an impromptu news conference at Queen’s Park following news of the impending job action.
CUPE’s education workers are still in legal strike position after a conciliator issued what’s known as a “no board” report on Oct. 17.
The union does not have to re-request the report if it wants to strike again.
Both sides have stayed tight lipped on the negotiations behind closed doors at the request of the mediator, but Lecce said the ministry has offered up “multiple improved offers” that would have added “hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector.”
Meanwhile, Walton said the government’s most recent offer to CUPE workers included a $1 raise per hour for each year of its collective agreement, which she said works out to an increase of about 3.59 per cent.
“Let me be clear: That’s a win for workers. But it’s not enough. It’s not nearly what we deserve for the care and effort and incredible passion we put into our jobs,” she said.
The union and the Ontario government returned to the negotiating table last week following a two-day strike by the union’s custodians, librarians and early childhood educators.
While school boards in Ontario have not yet responded to the news, many were forced to close following the previous job action which left millions of students out of class and parents scrambling to find childcare.
Education workers first walked off the job on Nov. 4 after negotiations for new contracts fell apart and the government introduced and passed legislation that made it illegal to strike, despite the union being in a legal position to do so at the time.
On Monday, Doug Ford’s government repealed Bill 28—which made use of the controversial notwithstanding clause—making good on a promise to scrap the legislation in a good-faith effort to end the job action and return to negotiations.
The government’s last public offer to education workers included an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent for those making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for the rest of the workforce.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to 'extremely hardcore' work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Is yours on the list? 2022's most common passwords in Canada revealed
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Human rights, worker rights, 'toned down' jerseys: 11 things to know about the World Cup in Qatar
The world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, is set to take centre stage over the next four-plus weeks but this edition looks set to be the most controversial.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
Montreal
-
Masks strongly recommended as Quebec battles 'spicy cocktail' of respiratory infections
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is seeing first snow of the season.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
-
Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
Wellington County family dealing with two kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Sudbury police are looking for a man accused of assault in connection with an attack that left the victim with serious injuries Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
-
Police seek witnesses to collision in Gatineau that injured two pedestrians
Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.
Windsor
-
Windsor man convicted of murdering grandmother dies in prison
A Windsor man, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his grandmother, has died while in prison.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Neighbour dispute over dog barking leads to charges: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after a dispute over his neighbour’s barking dog.
Barrie
-
25 cm of snow and blinding whiteouts headed our way
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for both Innisfil and Barrie over the next 24-hours.
-
Highway 11 closed in Orillia due to serious three-vehicle crash
A three-vehicle crash closed Highway 11 in Orillia early Wednesday morning.
-
Test of public emergency alert system scheduled: Here's when it will sound
The Alert Ready test is an automatic tone that, in the event of an actual emergency, warns of an imminent threat, including Amber Alerts, or weather emergencies, like tornadoes.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
Cape Breton mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats over changes to a Christmas parade, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
Calgary
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
-
Snow showers in Calgary tomorrow ahead of a weekend warm-up
A brief dip brings flurries; but the weekend is warm.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Edmonton police in search of info on vehicle connected to woman's homicide
Edmonton police are looking to speak with more friends and family of a woman found shot to death near the city's Jasper Avenue, and have released footage of a vehicle connected to her homicide.
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in for a few days
Temperatures will slowly drop through the day and with the wind expected to pick up, it'll be a chilly afternoon.