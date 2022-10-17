Ontario education workers, province begin mediation

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government with the assistance of mediator William Kaplan will start working together today with the goal of negotiating a new collective agreement for Ontario’s 50,000 frontline education workers.

The parties will be meeting at the Sheraton Centre Hotel at 123 Queen St. W.

Among other things, the union wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.

The Ford government, meanwhile, has proposed a four-year deal that includes a two per cent annual raise for workers who make under $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more.

“We want to reach a negotiated agreement that will guarantee service improvements for students, help solve school boards’ problems hiring and keeping qualified employees, and secure a significant wage increase for the lowest-paid frontline education workers that’s long overdue,” Laura Walton, an educational assistant who serves as the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said in an Oct. 16 news release.

“My coworkers across Ontario are expecting to see an offer that shows this government understands we’ve taken forced pay cuts for the last decade and now our wages are being eroded even more by high inflation. We welcome the assistance of a mediator to help us get a deal done that meets the needs of students, parents, and frontline workers.”

Walton went on to say that their proposals are “reasonable, necessary, and affordable” and should be accepted by Doug Ford who “has the power and resources to accept our proposals for student success and good jobs any time.”

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce, in a written statement, previously said that the government has provided a “reasonable offer that also protects the most generous benefits and pension plan in the country.” In a written statement, Lecce also said his side would “continue to remain at the table to make sure kids stay in class without interruption right through to June.”

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce answers questions after announcing that schools will not resume-in-class learning until September during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

On Oct. 3, the province’s education workers, which include custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff, voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. More than 80 per cent of its 55,000 education workers voted over 10 days with 96.5 per cent electing to walk off the job if a contract could not be reached, CUPE said.

The education workers, who have also said they’re “committed to stay at the table as long as more dates are offered and movement towards an acceptable agreement is made,” have since asked for a third bargaining date to take place on Oct. 19. Two days of negotiations on Oct. 17 and 18 were previously scheduled.

If a deal can’t be reached, the union would have to ask the conciliator to issue a "no board" report before a strike would happen. Once that is issued, CUPE would be in a legal strike position 17 days later. They must also give five days' notice of any job action.

Kaplan, the mediator, previously helped this group of workers and the Ford government reach a contract settlement in 2019.

All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the Province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.

With files from The Canadian Press