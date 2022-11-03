Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action

The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.

At a news conference, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government made “a good faith effort” but the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) wouldn’t budge and take their threat of a strike off the table.

“For the sake of Ontario's two million students, to keep classrooms open, CUPE has left us with no choice but to pass the Keeping (Students) in Class Act,” he said.

Lecce’s comments came shortly after the union’s bargaining committee released a statement saying mediation had come to an end.

“This afternoon we were informed that mediation has concluded,” the bargaining committee said.

“It is clear that this government never intended to negotiate. The time and effort they have spent on Bill 28, which strips away education workers Charter Rights, should have been spent on a deal that would have respected workers and ensured the services that students desperately need are secured.”

Bill 28 uses the notwithstanding clause to legislate a four-year contract onto workers while preventing them from taking job action. The bill was tabled Monday and is expected to pass later today.

The union has said that despite the legislation, its members will take part in a province-wide strike “until further notice,” starting Friday.

However Lecce said that “if they proceed with it, it will be illegal.”

“We will use every tool we have to end the disruption.”

Part of those tools include exuberant fines for those who defy Bill 28, including fines up to $4,000 for individuals who do strike and $500,000 for unions who organize them.

“We will use every tool available to send a clear unambiguous message: schools should be open and there's accountability for breaking the law,” Lecce said.

TALKS BREAK DOWN

Bill 28 imposes a four-year contract on more than 55,000 education support workers, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants and administrative staff. Part of that contract includes a 2.5 per cent annual wage increase for individuals making less than $43,000 a year and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.

CUPE has been arguing for an 11.7 per cent increase, equalling about $3.25 more an hour across the board.

The union said Thursday it made “significant moves” with it’s proposal in an effort to come to a deal, but would not provide any further details.

The Ontario government, on the other hand, said that unless the threat of a strike—which is a commonly used bargaining tactic—is rescinded, it would not entertain any other proposals.

That fact appeared to be confirmed today by Lecce on Thursday.

“All along we hoped to reach an agreement that's right for students, that's right for parents, right for workers and for taxpayers in this province. But CUPE wouldn't budge. They refused to take a strike off the table.”

This is a developing news story. More information to come.