TORONTO -- Ontario’s minister of education is expected to make an announcement on Thursday morning.

Stephen Lecce is expected to address the media and answer questions in Vaughan, Ont. at 10:30 a.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.

Students across the province slowly returned to the classroom in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus far, there have been more than 1,000 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario schools and more than 250 in licensed child-care facilities.

On Tuesday, the Toronto District School Board – the largest school board in the country – delayed its deadline for secondary students to switch between in-person and virtual learning.

On Sept. 30, elementary students of the school board were offered their first opportunity to switch between the two learning methods. As a result, about 7,800 students opted for virtual learning, while 4,000 opted to switch to in-person learning.

At the time, the board said about 2,500 remote students still had not been assigned a teacher as they struggle to find enough staff for virtual school.

The school board said additional information on the delay for secondary students would be provided next week.