Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago is being sentenced to 17 years behind bars.
Brady Robertson will receive nearly three years in credit for time already served awaiting trial, bringing the total down to 14 years and two months.
Prosecutors sought a 23-year prison sentence for Robertson, 21, and a lifetime driving ban. The defence, meanwhile, argued Robertson should be sentenced to seven years.
Robertson pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the June 18, 2020 crash that killed Karolina Ciasullo and her daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila, who were between the ages of six and one.
But he pleaded not guilty to four counts of operation while impaired by drugs causing death, and his lawyers challenged the constitutionality of Canada's law setting out a legal limit for THC blood concentration when driving.
Ontario Court Justice Sandra Caponecchia found Robertson had a blood THC concentration of 40 nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood about 45 minutes after the crash, which is eight times the legal limit.
The constitutional challenge was rejected last month, and as a result, Robertson was found guilty on the impaired driving charges.
