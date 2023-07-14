Ontario driver surprised to find insurance won't cover $2K in damage after tire falls off car
Ontario drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums in the country and if your car gets damaged, you might assume your policy will cover it – but that may not be the case.
If your vehicle needed repairs prior to the accident, for example, you could be on the hook for the damages.
Pamela Appel of Mississauga said she was driving her 2017 Mercedes Benz recently when her front wheel fell off and caused damage to her front end, tires and rims.
"As I was struggling to keep control, I realized the front wheel had come off and it was airbourne," Appel told CTV News Toronto. The wheel bounced down the road and into a neighbourhood, she recalled, but fortunately didn't hit anyone or anything.
Appel’s car acquired about $2,000 in damage, she said. When she contacted her insurance company, she says she was surprised to be told that since the tire didn't hit anything, it was not considered an accident.
“You pay insurance and you hope it's going to be there for you and then you are told you are on your own," Appel said Friday.
A mechanic's inspection found that it appeared the lug nuts on Appel's wheels had been over-tightened.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) said that sometimes drivers believe certain items might be covered under their insurance policy when they are not.
"The wheel falling off is a maintenance issue and not an insurance issue," Anne Marie Thomas with IBC told CTV News Toronto.
According to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), which oversees car insurance in the province, insurance does not cover a mechanical failure or breakdown such as engine and transmission damage.
An auto insurance policy also does not cover rusting, wear and tear, and damage to rims and tires (unless you're in a collision) according to FSRA.
Thomas said that an insurance policy should cover any damage caused by a flying wheel, but not the repairs to the vehicle the wheel came off of.
"If a tire flew off her car and injured someone, the liability section of the policy may pay for the injuries, but it is not going to pay for the damage to the car itself," Thomas said.
Appel's insurance company has agreed to review her case.
It is important to keep your vehicle well maintained and your wheels torqued to the proper specifications.
It’s also beneficial to change your oil on time and follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule in your owner’s manual as the cost to replace an engine can range from $5,000 to as much as $20,000.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Canadian military being sent to help fight B.C. wildfires, emergencies minister says
Emergencies minister Bill Blair says federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires.
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after Montreal women report suspicious man asking to pose for nude photos
Two Montreal women are sharing their story about a man who they say approached them on the street posing as a photographer and then asked for nude photos. Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into the complaints.
-
Driver who hit 2 construction workers turns himself in, not facing charges: Montreal police
A driver who injured two road workers in a hit-and-run at a construction site earlier this week has turned himself in and was released without charges, Montreal police said Friday.
-
In photos: Thursday's powerful storm in Quebec
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
London
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
-
Three people injured following crash in London
According to OPP, three people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Weather alerts lifted across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has ended all weather alerts for the region.
Kitchener
-
Rent prices soaring in Waterloo region and across Canada
The average asking price for a one-bedroom now surpasses $2,000 in each of the tri-cities and Guelph.
-
58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
-
Plumbing problem: Kitchener, Ont. engineer pushing to change Canada's plumbing code
A Kitchener, Ont. engineer is pushing to change the National Plumbing Code of Canada so that all washrooms have a trash can in each stall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. businessman says he’ll keep selling outlawed energy drink
Michael John says he’s not going to stop selling Prime Energy and several other recalled drinks -- even though it’s now illegal.
-
Crown seeks 18-year sentence in fatal Sudbury arson case
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area will have to wait a little longer to receive his sentence.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gear
The Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. concerned about Le Boat fuel spill in Rideau Canal
Residents in Smiths Falls, Ont. are concerned after tourism company Le Boat spilled diesel fuel into the Rideau Canal for the second time.
Windsor
-
'My whole life flashed before my eyes': Young father recounts fall from Ambassador Bridge
What started as a normal workday for Spencer Baker took a perilous turn Wednesday afternoon, when the 27-year-old father fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River below.
-
Thunderstorm watches issued for Windsor region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Mortgage holders faced with more questions
With a recent hike in the Bank of Canada interest rate, mortgage holders are keeping an eye on the market.
Barrie
-
'I've given up,' 2 years since Barrie tornado and many residents are still waiting to return home
Two years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen unfinished houses.
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
Canadian company aims to silence engines on the water with electric watercrafts
A Canadian company aims to replicate the electric vehicle revolution on the roads on the water, with the world's first mass-produced 100 per cent electric personal watercraft.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
'Find a way to do it': residents of wildfire-ravaged N.S. community anxiously await evacuation exits
With evidence of the devastating May 28 wildfire surrounding them, residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon worry about it happening again.
-
Carbon rebates roll out for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., New Brunswickers to wait until October
The first round of carbon rebates, aimed to help Canadians with the federal government’s new carbon tax implemented on July 1, will roll out to Nova Scotians and Prince Edward Island residents beginning July 15.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds down
Nearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Lethbridge police investigate body found at McDonalds
Lethbridge police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at a McDonalds location on Friday.
-
Quiet on set: Major Alberta film productions come to halt amid Hollywood strike
Some major film productions in Calgary are getting put on hold, impacting thousands of film and television workers following an actors' union strike in Hollywood.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba
A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
Property owners anxious as out-of-control wildfire continues to burn north of Mission
A wildfire burning out of control north of Mission has some property owners worried that extremely dry conditions could cause the fire to grow more and put their places at risk.
-
Canadian military being sent to help fight B.C. wildfires, emergencies minister says
Emergencies minister Bill Blair says federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires.
-
After cancellation scare, Vancouver Folk Music Festival returns for 46th year
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back for its 46th year, just seven months after it looked like it may never return.
Edmonton
-
Police release photo of armed man after convenience store robbery
Police are searching for the man they say robbed an Edmonton convenience store in April.
-
Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man
Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of organ donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.