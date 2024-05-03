Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games
The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough are scheduled to provide a funding update today at Toronto's BMO Field, where the matches will be held.
Neil Lumsden, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, will also be in attendance.
- The announcement will be live streamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App at 8:30 a.m.
Toronto has estimated its part of hosting the elite international soccer competition will cost $380 million, an increase of $80 million compared to a 2022 forecast.
Chow recently announced new oversight and advisory groups to help prepare for the increasingly costly event.
Vancouver will also host games at the elite international soccer competition, which Canada is co-hosting with the United States and Mexico. Officials announced Tuesday that hosting seven World Cup games at BC Place Stadium could cost up to $581 million, more than double the estimate from two years ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Federal government to announce funding to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games
The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
NEW Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Tiger Woods gets special exemption to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the first time the three-time champion has needed an exemption to play.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Wally, the emotional support alligator once denied entry to a baseball game, is missing
Emotional support animal registrations in the United States reached 115,832 last year, by an industry group’s count. But in the eyes of reptile rescuer Joie Henney, there’s only one: 'Wally Gator.'
Is your password 123456? Here's why you should make it stronger
With the sheer number of passwords needed today, it may come as no surprise that over 60 per cent of Canadians feel overwhelmed, and over a third reportedly forget their passwords monthly.
Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
-
Counter-protesters face off with pro-Palestinian encampment group at McGill University
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Ottawa
-
Here’s how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday
The weather is nice in the capital this Friday with warm temperatures and no rain. Enjoy it while it lasts!
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Gatineau
As a precautionary measure, the City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for homes in the La Blanche area.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
Fears in northern Ont. as cuts to homeless funding would affect front-line workers
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt, driver at large following Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
-
Magic mushroom shops in Kitchener and Cambridge raided – again
Police have once again raided magic mushroom dispensaries in Kitchener and Cambridge.
London
-
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
-
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
-
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
-
Windsor police seize drugs and cash after suspect violates court order
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
-
Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton honoured at Thursday night gala
Jim Crichton is no stranger to the spotlight – having spent two decades at the anchor desk of CTV Windsor’s newscast. He’s also no stranger to the annual gala held by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, often serving as emcee for the evening.
Barrie
-
Knife-wielding man busted in Alliston
For the second time this week, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police have dealt with a dangerous person roaming their streets.
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras are moving to new locations: Here's where
Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.
-
Barrie nurse wins prestigious award
A Barrie nurse was voted as one of three to be honoured by the nursing association this year.
Winnipeg
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Manitoba looking to crack down on sex trafficking in hotels
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
-
Manitoba teen missing since February: police
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFPS) is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since February.
Atlantic
-
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO’s comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
Men in SUV approached children, offered candy: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
-
2 more women file suits alleging sexual assault by Newfoundland police officer
Two more women have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who offered them rides home from a night of drinking in downtown St. John's.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government to amend bill granting it sweeping powers over municipalities
The Alberta government, in the face of mounting criticism, says it will make changes to a bill that gives Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet unfettered power to overturn local bylaws and fire mayors and councillors.
-
'I'm coming here every day': Edmonton shoppers lukewarm on Loblaw boycott
A campaign that started online has many Canadian shoppers promising to boycott Loblaw companies in May, but a local expert says the boycott is unlikely to take off.
-
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought following arson at northeast Calgary church
Police are looking for a man who set a nativity scene on fire at a church in northeast Calgary.
-
Ottawa announces emissions progress as Capital Power cancels $2.4B carbon capture project
Ottawa released its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report on Thursday, less than a day after a major carbon capture and storage project was scrapped by Edmonton-based Capital Power.
-
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Regina
-
Indian Head RCMP respond to 'serious' collision on Highway 1
A serious collision at the intersection of Highway #1 and Highway #606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.
-
Sask. harm reduction workers feeling the effects of 'recovery-based' strategy
Three months since the Government of Saskatchewan stopped funding single use pipes and needles for safe consumption sites – those working on the ground with people battling addiction say the effects are clear.
-
'Progressing the right way': Regina Airport back to pre-pandemic traveller numbers, annual report says
Passenger volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels at Regina’s International Airport (YQR).
Saskatoon
-
'Absolutely necessary': Snow, rain easing concerns for Sask wildfire season, farmers
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Vancouver
-
'SIM swap' that enabled theft of $63K in bitcoin at centre of B.C. court case
A Freedom Mobile customer who sued the company for negligence after a "SIM swap" scam cost him more than $63,000 in bitcoin will have to go through the company's arbitration process to pursue his claim, a B.C. court has ruled.
-
Surrey crash leaves pedestrian with 'significant injuries': RCMP
A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey Thursday, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver to consider loosening moratorium on gambling expansions
A long-standing freeze on the number of gambling tables and machines allowed in Vancouver could be relaxed on behalf of the Parq Casino and Hastings Racecourse.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
-
B.C. man convicted of fentanyl trafficking after judge rejects claim drugs belonged to a friend
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
-
Metro Vancouver police seize several kilos of drugs in raids connected to B.C. gang conflict
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.